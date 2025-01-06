Impaired driver arrested following snowmobile crash in Nain

A 60-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by Nain RCMP after crashing a snowmobile on Saturday, January 4.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nain RCMP received a report of a crash on Bridge Road in Nain. The snowmobile, which was carrying multiple occupants, departed the road and went into a ditch. No one was injured.

The operator of the snowmobile, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, was located and arrested at the scene. He was transported to the detachment where he refused to provide breath samples. The man’s snowmobile was seized and his license suspended. He is facing charges of impaired operation and failure to comply with a breath demand.