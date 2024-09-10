Impaired driver arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP

A 27-year-old woman who was speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP for impaired driving on Sept. 8.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police observed a vehicle travelling at 157 km/h on the TCH near Bishops Falls. Officers conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested.

At the detachment, she provided breath samples that were above the legal limit. The woman was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. The vehicle was seized and impounded and her licence was suspended.