Justice News

Impaired driver arrested after leaving local drive-thru in Bay Roberts

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 12, 2023 at 2:53 pm

A 38-year-old Bay Roberts man was arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP for impaired driving.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 police located a suspected impaired driver exiting a local drive-thru in Bay Roberts. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, was arrested.

Back at the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were twice the legal limit. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. The driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

Post Views: 106



About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top