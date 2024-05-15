Impaired driver arrested after collision on Pitts Memorial Drive

At around 3:00 a.m. this morning the RNC responded to a single-vehicle collision on Pitts Memorial Drive.

An eyewitness at the scene believed the 34-year-old male was possibly impaired as he was slurring his voice.

Police arrested the male and determined that the man was almost three times the legal limit for alcohol.

Subsequently, he was charged with impaired driving. He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

His car was impounded for 30 days and his driver’s license was suspended.