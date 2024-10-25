Impaired charges laid in single-vehicle rollover

The RNC has charged a driver with impaired following a single-vehicle collision in July.

Officers responded to the rollover eastbound on Pitts Memorial Drive on July 13th just before 9:00pm. The 32-year-old male driver who was the lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

As a result of the investigation by RNC Collision Analysts, the 32-year-old is now facing criminal charges of impaired driving and impaired over 80mg. He was also ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended. He will appear in court at a later date.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone with information related to dangerous or impaired driving to call 911 immediately. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.