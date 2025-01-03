Icy roads across most of the province

Roads across the Island are mostly icy. Travel is not recommended from Badger to South Brook. Roads are snow-covered from Birchy Narrows to Steady Brook.

There is poor visibility from Kenamu River to Cartwright Junction in Labrador. Roads are snow-covered in the Labrador City and Wabush area and in southeastern areas.

Marine Atlantic is operating on schedule today but anticipates changes to crossings scheduled for Saturday night and Sunday. The MV Legionnaire is in service but off schedule, and the MV Qajaq W is also off schedule. The MV Marine Eagle is operating on the same schedule as Monday.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada Flight 1173 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and in Gander.