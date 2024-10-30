Icy and snow-covered roads this morning

This morning, a few areas were snow-covered, including Rocky Harbour, Cox’s Cove to Trans-Canada Highway, Baie Verte, Gander to Notre Dame Junction, and the Bonavista Peninsula Highway. In the Badger area, roads are icy.

On the Avalon Peninsula, there are some partly snow-covered roads including the Hearts Content Barrens, Salmonier Line, Paddy’s Pond to Salmonier Line, and the Witless Bay Line. Icy road conditions are present on the southern Avalon.

Roads from Churchills Falls to Ranger Lake Depot are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

Marine Atlantic is advising of potential delays to the Leif Ericson this evening and Thursday morning.

The MV Kamutik W will depart Nain at 10:00 a.m. Passengers must be checked in at 9:00 a.m.

The MV Terra Nova is heading to Bay L’Argent for maintenance. The return time is unknown.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada flights 7946 and 7949 are delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.