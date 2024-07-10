HVGB RCMP investigates break and enter, seeks public’s help locating stolen urn

Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are investigation a break, enter and theft that happened at a local campground, and are looking for the publics help locating a stolen urn.

RCMP say the theft occurred sometime around June 21, 2024, at Goose River Lodges campground, which is located on Route 520 between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Sheshatshiu.

On July 6, police received a report that a camper trailer parked at the campground was broken into and that an urn containing ashes was stolen. The urn is a glass skull and is sealed with purple wax.

Anyone with information about this incident or the current location of the urn is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.