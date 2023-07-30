News

Human Rights Commission NL provides resources to help individuals navigate housing crisis

By Web Team
Published on July 30, 2023 at 8:30 pm

Newfoundland and Labradors Human Rights Commission says, they have heard concerns on housing from international students. They say they have resources that can help ensure their human rights aren’t being violated, while trying to access safe and affordable housing. 

