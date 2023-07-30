Human Rights Commission NL provides resources to help individuals navigate housing crisis

Newfoundland and Labradors Human Rights Commission says, they have heard concerns on housing from international students. They say they have resources that can help ensure their human rights aren’t being violated, while trying to access safe and affordable housing.
You Might also like
-
Local research dives into housing experiences of international students, newcomersBy Beth Penney — 18 seconds ago
New local research is diving into the housing experiences of international students, and other newcomers in the capital city.
As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, key findings show that barriers are in place, leading to discrimination, and exploitation.Post Views: 0
-
MP Hutchings looking forward to double duty in Ottawa following new appointmentBy Don Bradshaw — 1 min ago
The MP for Long Range Mountains was back in her home district this weekend for the first time since being re-appointed to the federal cabinet by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.
During Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle, Gudie Hutchings held on to her portfolio as federal minister of Rural Economic Development, but she was also tapped to be the cabinet representative overseeing the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
Speaking exclusively to NTV News on Saturday, Minister Hutchings says she’s looking forward to taking on double duty on Parliament Hill.Post Views: 0
-
Jagmeet Singh to attend St. John’s East NDP nomination on Monday eveningBy Web Team — 2 mins ago
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Newfoundland and Labrador tomorrow, he will be in the capital city meeting with the the Federation of labour, and visiting UA local 740.
He will be joined on Monday by former president of the provinces Federation of Labour, Mary Shortall, who has recently announced that she will be standing for nomination in the next general election.
Shortall ran in St. John’s East back in 2021, in place of incumbent MP Jack Harris. it was a tight race, but she was defeated by the current MP for riding, Joanne Thompson.
Singh and Shortall will both attend the St. John’s East NDP nomination on Monday evening.Post Views: 0