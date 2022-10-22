Post Views: 107
Human remains found in Harbour Grace last week ruled homicide

By Rosie Mullaley 4 hours ago

RCMP NL’s investigation into human remains that were found in Harbour Grace last week has been deemed a homicide investigation.

On the afternoon of April 11, 2023, police received a report of an abandoned burned out vehicle in a wooded area near Glover Road in Harbour Grace.  Human remains were located inside the vehicle.  The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since determined the identity of the victim and has deemed the death a homicide.

Motorists who were traveling in the area of the intersection of Glover Road and the Veterans Memorial Highway are asked to check any available dash cam footage that they may have between noon on Sunday April 9, and noon on Monday April 10, 2023.  Those having information are asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

