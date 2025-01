The House of Assembly will reconvene today to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Québec.

The Speaker advised Members that the House of Assembly will reconvene at 10:00 a.m. The House will meet until Thursday, January 9, inclusive. On these four days, the House may sit, as necessary, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The public galleries will be open throughout the sitting.