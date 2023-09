The Department of Education has extended the hours of operation for the Student Aid Office at Coughlan College at Memorial University in St. John’s.

For this week, the office will be open until 7:00 p.m. daily from September 5 to 7 and until 6:00 p.m. on September 8.

Students with questions can call 709-729-5849 or toll-free 1-888-657-0800 or email [email protected].