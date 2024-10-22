Honda Civic with possible association to homicide investigation in Bay Roberts located

The Honda Civic that police had been searching for due to a possible association to an ongoing homicide investigation has been located.

Police had been looking to locate a 2012 brownish-grey 4-door Honda Civic.

On the morning of the murder, the Honda Civic was present on the parking lot of Tim Horton’s and Needs Convenience on L.T. Stick Drive in Bay Roberts.

Officers believe that, since the time of the crime, this vehicle may have been passed onto a number of individuals and that the person in its current possession may not be aware of its association to this investigation.