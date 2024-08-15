Homicide charges against youth upgraded to first-degree

Police have upgraded charges against a teenager after further investigation into the Mount Pearl homicide case.

Following further investigation, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s (RNC) Criminal Investigation Division has charged a Mount Pearl youth with first-degree murder of a 65-year-old female from August 8, 2023.

The male who was 14 at the time, was initially charged with second-degree murder, however, given additional investigation, the charge has now been upgraded to first-degree murder.

The accused, whose name is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act will appear in court at a future date.

The RNC encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.