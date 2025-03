A 71-year-old man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred on March 20 in Conception Harbour.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received the report of the crash. A motorist came upon the overturned ATV that was towing a trailer, resting in a ditch on the side of the road. The lone occupant of the ATV died at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged and the investigation is continuing.