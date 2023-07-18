Holy Trinity High School suffers almost $10,000 in damage following vandalism

- Home
Holy Trinity High School in Torbay suffered an estimated $10,000 dollars in damage after vandals targeted the school last weekend.
As NTV’s David Salter reports, the RNC is investigating and says it’s part of a growing problem in the metro area.
Premier Andrew Furey was in Moncton today to discuss Atlantic Canada’s economy.
While he was there, the Premier fielded questions on further complications with the Muskrat Falls Project.
Young people on ATV’s are speeding and stunting. Police say they’re seeing more of it lately and are putting out a warning.
The RNC is speaking out about the rising number of dangerous incidents after a recent case in Goulds. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle in the east end of St. John’s early Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Torbay Road, near Tim Horton’s, at about 6:30 p.m.. The rider of a bicycle, who was riding with others, was struck by a southbound vehicle. Paramedics assessed the rider, who was able to walk to a stretcher on their own, and took them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious in nature.
The driver of the car was also assessed at the scene, however they did not require transport to hospital.
Traffic was slowed along the busy road for some time, as crews attended the scene and while police investigated.