Holy Trinity High School suffers almost $10,000 in damage following vandalism

By David Salter
Published on July 18, 2023 at 9:26 pm

Holy Trinity High School in Torbay suffered an estimated $10,000 dollars in damage after vandals targeted the school last weekend.

As NTV’s David Salter reports, the RNC is investigating and says it’s part of a growing problem in the metro area.

