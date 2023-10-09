Holy Cross win second-straight national women’s soccer championship

Holy Cross have repeated as national Jubilee Trophy Champions, defeating Quebec 2-0. Holy Cross went undefeated in the tournament with three wins and a tie in the round robin and controlled the women’s final from the opening whistle.

Team Newfoundland and Labrador goals came from Jessie Noseworthy and Emily Bailey. Jane Pope assisted on both goals. Goalkeeper Shannon Galway registered her fifth clean sheet of the tournament.

Last year, Holy Cross became the first ever women’s team from Newfoundland and Labrador to win a national Jubilee Trophy Title. This year, they became the first from the province with back-to-back national championships.