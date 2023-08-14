Holy Cross and Fieldians claim women’s and men’s provincial senior soccer titles

Defending provincial and national champions, Holy Cross Nutraholdings, faced a close contest edging Feildians 1-0 to take the Jubilee Trophy senior women’s provincial title Sunday. The teams had been neck and neck throughout the regular season. A header from Teri Murphy in the 76th minute proved to be all Holy Cross needed to clinch an eighth straight title. Murphy was named most valuable player of the playoffs, receiving the Sherry Morrissey Award. Briana Pender of Feildians received the Ann Woodford Award as Most Effective and sportsperson like player.

Feildians Athletic Association are the new champions of the Johnson Insurance Challenge Cup. Feildians defeated Holy Cross 1-0 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Topsail Field. The game was scoreless through 90 minutes of regulation time, which triggered 30 minutes of overtime. Finley Manning of Feildians got the game winner near the end of the first 15 minutes, and the team held the lead through the remainder of the game. Feildians goalkeeper Sam Hawco received the Gerard Quirke Award as MVP of the playoffs.

Both teams will now represent the province at the Toyota National Challenge Trophy championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia over the Thanksgiving weekend.

St. John’s Soccer defeated newcomers Paradise 5-0 to take the 3rd place match in Jubilee Trophy.

CBS S’Pairs Optical Strikers needed overtime to defeat Paradise 4-0 for third place in the Johnson Insurance Challenge Cup