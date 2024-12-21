Hockey NL to Host the 2025 U18 Women’s National Championship

Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador has announced that Conception Bay South and Mount Pearl will host the 2025 U18 Women’s National Championship. The championship is from Nov. 3-9, 2025.

This is the first time the province will host the event. It features eight teams representing provinces and regions across Canada, including Alberta, Atlantic, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario Blue, Ontario Red, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

The U18 Women’s National Championship is an opportunity for young athletes to show their skills on a national stage while contributing to the growth of women’s hockey across Canada.