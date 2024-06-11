Hit-and-run driver sends pedestrian to hospital Tuesday evening

A pedestrian was sent to hospital on Tuesday evening following a collision after which the driver fled the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Forbes Street and Bartlett Place shortly after 7:30 p.m.. Upon arrival on the scene they found a pedestrian laying in the road, being tended-to by area residents. According to witnesses the individual was crossing the street when they were struck by a pickup truck, which fled the scene of the collision.

The injured pedestrian was helped to a stretcher before being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating.