Hit-and-run collision sends cyclist to hospital

A cyclist was taken to hospital on Monday night following a hit-and-run collision.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to a portion of Hamilton Avenue, near Cornwall Avenue. A cyclist had been struck by a vehicle, the driver of which fleeing the scene following the collision. The bicycle sustained minor damage, however the force of the collision left pieces of the vehicle laying in the roadway.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious in nature.

Police closed the road in the area for a time as they investigated.

Video from the scene of a hit-and-run collision on Hamilton Avenue on Monday night.

