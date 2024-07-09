Hiker Rescued in Western Newfoundland

A hiker was rescued from Rattling Brook Falls near York Harbour after an emergency response involving multiple agencies. The RNC responded to the area of Blomidon Brook around 6 p.m. Monday. A 19-year-old had become stranded on a rock face near the waterfall known as the ‘Raddler’ and was unable to get back safely.

Responding officers liaised with multiple emergency services agencies including; York Harbour/Lark Harbour Volunteer Fire Department, Corner Brook Fire Department, Bay of Islands Search and Rescue, Emergency Services Division of the Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The man from Ontario was airlifted to safety by helicopter around 1:30 a.m. and later reunited with family. There were no injuries.