High school students ‘Stuff The Bus’ for local food banks

Today marked the beginning of a weeks long event, students are taking part in the annual ‘Stuff The Bus’ campaign. They are looking for non-perishable food items, and cash donations to provide to local food banks this holiday season.

Students gathered in front of Paradise Intermediate Monday morning, and will return from 2:00pm – 3:00pm Monday afternoon, to gather donations. The bus will be stopping at Mount Pearl Senior High, and Mount Pearl Intermediate from Wednesday Dec. 6th – Friday Dec. 8th.

The final chance to help stuff the bus will be at Dominion Pearlgate next Saturday Dec. 9th, from 12:00pm – 6:00pm, to wrap up the donation drive.