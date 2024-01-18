High school player makes incredible buzzer-beater to win championship

It’s one of the most clutch shots you’ll ever see. In fact, both teams delivered big shots with just over a second on the clock in the championship game of a local high school basketball championship.

With a full house at Gonzaga, the final was between rival Gonzaga Vikings and O’Donel Patriots was a classic. With just over one second left in regulation, the Vikings player delivered two key free throws to give his club a one point lead. It seemed like the game was over. However, that’s when Kyle Bridger made the clutch shot of his young career, sinking a three-pointer at the buzzer to win the title.

The shot has gone viral with hundreds of thousands viewing one of the most memorable endings to a high school game in Canadian history. Congrats to both teams on a final that will be remembered for a long time.