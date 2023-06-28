Hero’s welcome for Special Olympians

This week four of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Special Olympics athletes are returning home from the Games in Berlin, and each of them is bringing back a medal. In Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday, the community came out to welcome Melvin Hanhams with his gold medal for individual golf.
Samantha Walsh won bronze for long jump, Daniel Moores received four medals in powerlifting, and Michael Budden captured gold for her performance in men’s shot put.
Colleen Lewis
Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the AuthorColleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
