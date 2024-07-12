Hermitage Bay senior makes big catch

It’s not often you see a catch like this one.

Fred Morris, 85, landed this huge Halibut while fishing out of Hermitage Bay, located on the province’s southcoast.

Halibut live in the cool boreal and subarctic waters off the coasts of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and the Gulf of St. Lawrence. They can be found from the shallows along the shoreline to depths of over 1,000 meters in offshore waters. Halibut are the largest of the flatfish.

Congrats to Mr. Morris on the big catch. If you have a picture of your big catch, share it with us at [email protected]