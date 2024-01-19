Hearings in Inquiry of Innu in child protection system begin Monday in Sheshatshiu

The Commissioners of the Inquiry Respecting Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the child protection system will begin five days of hearings in Sheshatshiu on Monday.

The hearings will run for five days, concluding on Friday, January 26. Witnesses taking part in the hearings include the health and social health directors for Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation as well as those with personal experience in the child welfare system.

To honour Innu culture and heritage, Elders will join each day to begin the hearings with prayer and a moment of reflection.

The formal hearings are open to the public and will be live-streamed on the inquiry’s facebook page.