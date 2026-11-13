Health

Health

RNU office temporarily closed for renovations

Health, News

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNU) advises members and the public that its office at 229 Major’s Path in St. John’s will be temporarily closed to the public for renovations beginning Monday, Nov. 16.

The office is expected to reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.

During this period, RNU staff will continue to work remotely, and all services and support for members will remain available.

Members and the public requiring assistance can contact RNU at info@rnunl.ca.

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