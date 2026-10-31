Provincial government releases core staffing review

Health, News October 31st, 2026

The provincial has released a core staffing review, as part of its ongoing focus on strengthening supports for front-line health care workers and improving access to better health care for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

In July 2025, Deloitte Inc. was identified as the preferred proponent to complete the core staffing review. The review assesses the minimum levels and skill mix needed to safely meet patient care needs, including a study of staffing models for Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Personal Care Attendants across six NLHS sites. These include:

Community Health Mount Pearl Square.

Placentia Health Centre including Lions Manor.

Western Long-Term Care Home including 10 rehab and 15 restorative beds.

Labrador South Health Centre.

James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre.

Health Sciences Centre Units 4NB and 4NA.

The report offers 21 recommendations around four major areas:

Enabling staff to work to full value.

Stabilizing and sustaining core staffing.

Transitioning from reactive to evidence-based forecasted staffing.

Reducing structural load on staffing.

The deliverables also include a guide to inform the evaluation of other NLHS sites. The core staffing review can be accessed here and the guide can be accessed here.

The provincial government is currently reviewing the recommendations from the review with Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland and Labrador, NAPE and CUPE and remains committed to collaborating with the unions to enhance health care delivery in the province.