Province expected to outline fall flu and COVID-19 vaccination plan

Health, News October 14th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, is expected to provide more details about the province’s fall influenza and COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Fitzgerald is scheduled to speak with reporters this afternoon at the Confederation Building in St. John’s. NTV’s Bailey Howard will be covering the story and will have more details in First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.

Last week, Fitzgerald announced details of the province’s fall vaccination program, which will include vaccines for infants and seniors. The program is aimed at protecting vulnerable populations as respiratory viruses circulate during the fall and winter months.