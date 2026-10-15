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Introduction of X-ray Services at 850 Topsail Road location

Health, News

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is advising the public of the opening of X-ray services on the main level of 850 Topsail Road in Mount Pearl, effective Oct. 5.

X-ray services (main level – 850 Topsail Road):

  • Hours of operation: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays).
  • How to access services: X-ray services are available by appointment at this location.
    • MyHealthNL: Individuals with a digital requisition from a health-care provider can book an appointment through theirMyHealthNL account. If you have a digital requisition, it will be available in your MyHealthNL account. To learn more about MyHealthNL, please visit: OneSpotNL.ca
    • Phone: Effective October 13, 2026, individuals can book an appointment by calling 709-777-0987, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A paper requisition from a health-care provider is required to book an X-ray appointment by phone.
  • Additional locations (for walk-in services): If individuals have a paper requisition from their health-care provider, they can also proceed to a site that offers walk-in X-ray services:
    • Ambulatory Health Hub (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday)
    • St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital (8:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m., Monday to Friday)

Other information:

  • The Community Walk-in Clinic, Newcomer Health Clinic and St. John’s West/Mount Pearl Family Care Team continue to operate at 850 Topsail Road.

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