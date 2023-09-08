Health and Community Services hires new manager of physician relations

The Department of Health and Community Services has hired Gerard Power as its a new Manager of Physician Relations, a position which will help strengthen its relationship with the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association (NLMA). NLMA members – including individual physicians, clinics, and physician groups – with questions regarding the department’s Medical Care Plan (MCP) adjudication can now contact Power to receive additional information, such as:

Timely information on MCP adjudications;

Clear reasons on decisions to adjust or reject claims; and

Guidance on how physicians can avoid future adjustments.

Power has been employed as a manager with MCP for the past seven years and has an extensive background in financial services, legislation, health policy and operations in the public sector. The position is part of the Shared Agenda for Family Medicine, which addresses issues related to the retention of the province’s family physician workforce. The agenda, created earlier this year, outlines plans for: