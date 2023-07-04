Harbour Grace RCMP warning public of a man approaching youth asking for sex

Harbour Grace RCMP is warning the public of a suspicious man who was operating a van in a residential area of Carbonear on Monday, July. 3. The man approached two young girls asking if they wanted to have sex. The girls ran away and reported the incident to a guardian.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, police received the report and conducted extensive patrols in the area.

The man is described as being in his thirties, having dark-colored skin and a moustache. The van is described as being grey in color, with no make, model or plate number obtained.

Police are seeking possible surveillance footage in the area of Burden’s Hill in Carbonear between the hours of 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on July. 3, specifically looking for footage of a grey van.

Parents/guardians are encouraged to speak to their children to inform them of what to do in a situation such as this.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014