Harbour Grace RCMP seeks public’s assistance in identifying dangerous driver

Police responded to an incident at Slade’s Funeral Home in Carbonear on Nov. 27, after reports of a dangerous driver were received. Police are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the driver.



Surveillance video captured the driver repeatedly crashing a black Nissan car into the pillars on the front of Slade’s Funeral Home on Powell Drive overnight on Sunday. Additional traffic complaints were received in the area on Monday morning which are believed to be related.

As a result of a tip from the public, police located and impounded the vehicle in question on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the driver at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about the identity of the driver involved, please contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.