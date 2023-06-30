Harbour Grace couple arrested in firearms bust will seek bail next week



The man and woman arrested earlier this week in connection with a 3D firearms manufacturing and trafficking operation in Harbour Grace will look to get out of jail next week.

John Michael Byrne, 49, and 41-year-old Crystal Chislett appeared in provincial court in the town today.

They were represented by Legal Aid duty council Kevin Baker and Colleen Roach. They and Crown prosecutor Ashley Targett agreed to set both cases over to Tuesday. Baker told Judge Bruce Short that more disclosure in Byrne’s case is needed before dealing with bail. Roach indicated a bail plan for Chislett is in the works.

Byrne faces 13 charges, while Chislett has nine. Together, they’re charged with manufacturing firearms, possessing firearms for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of firearms and ammunition, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence. Byrne is also charged with possessing firearms while prohibited, an order that was issued in Ontario, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and flight from police.

While RCMP indicated more charges would be laid, they had not as of this afternoon.

Byrne and Chislett were arrested Monday following a raid of a house at 12 LeMarchant Street. Chislett was taken into custody at the scene, while Byrne was found nearby on an ATV and reportedly tried to evade police.

Inside the home, RCMP officers found dozens of 3D firearms, a 3D printer and others weapons, including knives and brass knuckles, along with ammunition, a hard-body armour, a large quantity of 3D-printed magazines and 3D-printed firearm parts.

Police say the weapons were destined to be sold.

It’s the first seizure of privately made firearms for the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador and only the second for the province. The first was in Torbay, RNC jurisdiction, in February.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.