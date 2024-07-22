Happy Valley-Goose Bay woman charged with number of criminal offences following violent assault

Twenty-four-year-old Olivia Dyson is charged with a number of criminal offences following a violent assault that occurred in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Saturday.

Shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were called to an assault in progress on Grenfell Street. While two individuals were walking along the roadway, one was intentionally struck by a truck and both were sprayed with bear spray. The driver of the vehicle, Dyson, departed the scene prior to police arrival and left the victim on the roadway with serious injuries. Both victims were transported to Labrador Health Centre and one was further transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s for treatment of serious injuries.

A short time later, Dyson was arrested without further incident. At a court appearance over the weekend, she was remanded into custody. She will appear in court later today and is charged with the following criminal offences:

· Aggravated assault

· Assault with a weapon – three counts

· Dangerous operation of a conveyance (motor vehicle) causing bodily harm

· Administering a noxious substance – two counts

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Failing to comply with a court ordered condition

The investigation is continuing.