The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been working to help the evacuees of Labrador City, and is asking residents for assistance.

The town is asking residents to continue conserving water at this time, and say they need more pet-friendly, and wheelchair accessible accommodations for evacuees.

There will also be increased traffic and pedestrians in the town, so residents are reminded to drive with caution. The town is asking anyone who is able to help with accommodations, to call 709-896-3084.