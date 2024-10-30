Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP investigates mischief, seeks public’s assistance

Happy Valley Goose Bay RCMP is seeking assistance from the public following a recent incident that occurred on Mitchell Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

In the early morning hours of October 24, 2024, around 1:30 a.m., a suspect approached a parked vehicle in a residential driveway with a gas can in hand and poured a substance from the gas can into the gas tank of the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383 . To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.