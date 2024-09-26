Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP investigates hit and run collision involving pedestrian

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision happened on Hamilton River Road around 10:30 a.m. on September 24, 2024.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian, then departed after the collision occurred, and did not stop to render assistance to the injured individual. The vehicle is described as possibly a dark-colored SUV.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is asking the public to check all available surveillance footage, and to report any information that could assist police with this investigation. Anyone having information about this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is continuing.