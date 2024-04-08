Happy Valley-Goose Bay man facing drug and assault charges

Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Bird was arrested by police on April 4, at a traffic stop. A quantity of cash, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Just after 5:00 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Bird’s vehicle to effect his arrest as a part of an ongoing assault investigation. During the arrest, Bird was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and cash. He was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. The vehicle was seized and a search warrant was obtained. Inside the vehicle, police located and seized a quantity of illicit cannabis, drug paraphernalia and items consistent with drug trafficking.



Bird is charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Possession of a cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

The investigation is continuing.