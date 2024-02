The first medals of The Newfoundland & Labrador Winter Games have been presented!

Gymnastics had a fantastic day with both the female and male teams competing on vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor. Congratulations to all for the outstanding spirit and talent brought to the competition.

Female Gold – St John’s North

Female Silver – Host

Female Bronze – Avalon

Male Gold – St. John’s North

Male Silve – Western

Male Bronze – Mount Pearl