Gushue and Team Canada remain atop standings at Brier curling championship

Posted: March 3, 2025 10:14 am
By Web Team

Brad Gushue and Team Canada remain unbeaten at the Montana’s Brier in Kelowna, British Columbia.
The defending champions improved to 3-0 last night after a thrilling 6-5 victory over Northern Ontario.

Team Canada opened the event with a 9-2 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday. They then defeated the host B.C. rink 5-3.
Brad Gushue and his St. John’s-based rink have won three straight Brier titles and are taking aim at a seventh national title.

Meanwhile, Team Newfoundland and Labrador is off to an 0-2 start with a matchup this afternoon against Nunavut.

The event runs all week with the final set for Sunday.

