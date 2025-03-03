Gushue and Team Canada remain atop standings at Brier curling championship

Brad Gushue and Team Canada remain unbeaten at the Montana’s Brier in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The defending champions improved to 3-0 last night after a thrilling 6-5 victory over Northern Ontario.

Team Canada opened the event with a 9-2 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday. They then defeated the host B.C. rink 5-3.

Brad Gushue and his St. John’s-based rink have won three straight Brier titles and are taking aim at a seventh national title.

Meanwhile, Team Newfoundland and Labrador is off to an 0-2 start with a matchup this afternoon against Nunavut.

The event runs all week with the final set for Sunday.