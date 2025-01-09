Gudie Hutchings not seeking re-election

Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings is not seeking re-election.

The Liberal MP for Long Range Mountains released a statement on social media late Thursday morning. Hutchings was first elected as the MP for western Newfoundland in 2015 after former MP Gerry Byrne left federal politics to run in the provincial election.

Hutchings says she made the decision to leave politics over the Christmas holidays, indicating she wants to spend more time with her family. She says she will remain in office throughout the remainder of her current term.