The Newfoundland Growlers completed the series sweep over the Reading Royals with a 2-1 overtime win on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

Jackson Berezowski nabbed both goals for the Growlers to increase his league best point total to seven through three games played. Dryden McKay stopped 34 of 35 shots he faced in the Newfoundland net. Newfoundland host South Carolina in their next game on Thursday.