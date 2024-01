The Newfoundland Growlers announced on Sunday that Mount Pearl native Terry Ryan has signed a contract with the club.

The 47-year-old last played with the St. John’s Senior Caps during the 2021-22 season and is a former St. John’s Maple Leaf and an 8th overall selection by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft.

Ryan has experience in several leagues and remains the province’s highest ever NHL draft pick.

The Growlers continue to deal with a depleted roster due to illness.