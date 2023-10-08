Growlers name Matt Cooke Head Coach, Adam Pardy Development Coach

There was a big signing for the Newfoundland Growlers over the weekend.

The club announced that Matt Cooke has been named the fourth Head Coach in team history while Adam Pardy has been named Development Coach for the hockey club ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Cooke, 45, brings over a 1,000 games of NHL experience to Newfoundland having suited up for four different teams in the league (Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild) across his 16-year professional playing career.

A Stanley Cup winner in 2008-09 with Pittsburgh, Cooke played in over 100 NHL playoff games with his team making the postseason 12 times during his 16 seasons in the league.

The Belleville, Ontario native played three seasons with the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL prior to turning pro and was also a member of the 1998 Team Canada World Junior team.

The Growlers kick off their season at home in two weeks.