Growlers head on the road for pivotal road trip before finishing regular season at home

It’s crunch time for the Newfoundland Growlers.

The club has 12 games remaining in the regular season, with six on the road, six at home, and all 12 against divisional rivals. With the current state of the ECHL North Division standings, every game matters as the Growlers try to secure their place in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

“We control our destiny,” said head coach Matt Cooke. “I think we’re in a spot now where, if we take care of business when we go out on the road, we’ll be in the playoffs. That’s gotta be our focus.”

The Growlers currently sit in third place in their division with 62 points. Catching up to the second place Norfolk Admirals (currently with 76 points) is a tall challenge, and the first place Adirondack Thunder are now well out of reach, (currently at 82 points,) so Newfoundland may have to settle for third.

Below the Growlers in the standings, it’s a tight race for the final playoff spot, currently held by the Maine Mariners with 59 points. The distance between fourth place and last in the division is a mere two points. A hot streak for any of the Growlers’ rivals during this crucial time could spell the early end of Newfoundland’s season unless Cooke’s crew buckles down and banks some points over the next three weeks.

First up on the schedule is a trip to Portland, Maine for three games against the Mariners this weekend. The Growlers have won four of six previous meetings against Maine this season.

The Growlers’ final three road games of the season come next week in Worcester, Massachusetts against the Railers. The Growlers took one win in three games against the Railers earlier this season.

Attention then turns back to Mary Brown’s Centre, where the Growlers will host their Canadian rivals, the Trois-Rivieres Lions from April 5-7. The Lions have gotten the better of Newfoundland this season, winning five of seven matchups so far.

To close the season, they’ll play three games against Norfolk, the team’s most likely first-round playoff opponent. To date, the Growlers have one win in four games against the Admirals.