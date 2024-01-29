Growlers gains win and suffers loss in weekend games

The Newfoundland Growlers took one game and lost another over the weekend in Maine.

The Growlers beat the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena by a score of 5 to 1. Zach O’Brien had two multi-goals games in the last three contests and Vyacheslav Peksa made 22 saves in the win.

On Sunday, the Mariners came back fighting and downed the Growlers by a score of 4 to 2. Zach O’Brien has three multi-point games in the last four.

The Newfoundland Growlers will face the Indy Fuel on February 2 on home ice.