Growlers eliminated from Kelly Cup playoffs

It was an impressive playoff run for the Newfoundland Growlers.

However, the season came to an end last night with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the Florida Everblades in double overtime. Florida won the best-of-seven conference final in six games.

Pavel Gogolev batted home a loose puck to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead six minutes into the contest before Will Calverley replied just over two minutes later for the Everblades to make it 1-1 after the first period. Logan Lambdin gave Florida their first lead of the game five minutes into the middle frame to make it 2-1 Everblades. Tyler Boland equalized for the Growlers four minutes later to tie it up at 2-2 going into the final 20 minutes of play.

Newfoundland outshot Florida 10-6 in the third period but neither team could find a deciding goal in regulation as the game went into overtime tied at 2-2.

John McCarron broke the deadlock with nine minutes left in double overtime to send the Everblades back to the Kelly Cup Final.

The Growlers won the Kelly Cup back in 2019, the first team from this province to win a professional hockey championship.