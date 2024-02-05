Grand Bank man wanted on arrest warrant by RCMP

Forty-five-year-old Winston Baker of Grand Bank is wanted on an arrest warrant in relation to multiple charges:

Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000 – section 354(1)(a) Criminal Code (CC) Trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5000 – section 355.2 CC Unauthorized possession of a firearm – section 91(1) CC Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized – section 92(c) CC Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order – section 117.01(1) CC

Baker is 6’3” in height, weighs 200 pounds and is balding. See image attached. Anyone with information on his current location is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.